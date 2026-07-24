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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Relentless rain cripples Chamba; key roads shut after landslides & flashfloods

Relentless rain cripples Chamba; key roads shut after landslides & flashfloods

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Machines deployed by the NHAI to clear the blocked stretch of NH-154A between Chamba and Bharmour. Photo: Mani Verma
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Persistent heavy rainfall continued to batter Chamba district on Thursday, disrupting road connectivity and damaging homes as landslides and flash floods wreaked havoc across the region.

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The Chamba-Bharmour stretch of National Highway-154A remained blocked after fresh landslides and rockfall struck Batti-di-Hatti and Durgethi early in the morning. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic, but the highway remained closed till the filing of this report.

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The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also ordered the closure of the Chamba-Killar Road via Sach Pass after flashfloods caused extensive damage at Satrundi Nullah, Ranikot and Karth Nullah. The route serves as the lifeline connecting the remote tribal Pangi valley with the rest of Chamba district. The administration has urged residents and tourists to avoid travel on the route until further orders and to strictly follow official advisories.

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The week-long spell of heavy rain has also left several houses vulnerable. In Dulada village under Dharwala sub-tehsil, a landslide triggered the collapse of a retaining wall, placing a nearby house under serious threat. The approach path to the affected houses has subsided by nearly two feet, forcing two families to shift to neighbouring homes as a precaution.

In Kundal village, the roof of an under-construction house collapsed due to incessant rain, while in Chhuchei village under Samara panchayat, land subsidence has developed cracks in three houses, raising fears of further damage. Naib Tehsildar Dilo Bhardwaj said revenue officials have been directed to conduct a detailed damage assessment so that relief can be provided to affected families as per government norms.

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