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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Relentless rain wreaks havoc in Chamba, 55 roads closed

Relentless rain wreaks havoc in Chamba, 55 roads closed

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A bus and a car stuck in debris on a flooded stretch of the Chamba-Tissa road on Tuesday. Photo: Mani Verma
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Relentless torrential rain over the past two days has unleashed widespread destruction across Chamba district, triggering landslides, flashfloods, falling boulders and road cave-ins, severely disrupting normal life.

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Swollen rivers, streams and seasonal nullahs have turned dangerous, while cloudburst-like incidents in the upper reaches have heightened the risk for villages located along their banks. The Chamba-Bharmour stretch of National Highway 154A was blocked on Tuesday again due to a landslide at Durgethi.

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A risky attempt by a private bus driver to cross a debris-covered stretch on the Chamba-Tissa Road near Kandla ended with the vehicle getting stuck in slush and boulders. A car driver also attempted to negotiate the damaged stretch but was similarly stranded.

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Passengers had safely disembarked before the crossing attempt, preventing any injuries. As per the district emergency operation cell report, 55 roads were blocked across the district. Maximum, 17 roads were blocked in Bhattiyat division and 10 each in Tissa and Bharmour division. Sixty-six water supply schemes have also been hit.

In Bajwad village of Lanot panchayat in Salooni subdivision, flood water entered several houses, damaging household belongings. At Dakhra on the Salooni-Aeni road, a fresh landslide brought debris close to residential houses, posing a serious threat to lives and property. Agricultural land and maize crops were also damaged.

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Another house in Dugh village under Bhadela panchayat has been endangered after a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. Similar reports of landslide threats to houses and crop losses have been received from other parts of the district.

“Continuous rainfall has increased the risk of landslides across the district. Officials have been directed to shift families living in vulnerable houses to safer locations. Efforts are underway to restore blocked roads and essential services such as electricity and water supply. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert as the threat of landslides continues,” DC Mukesh Repaswal said.

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