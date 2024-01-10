Relief for BArch students of NIT

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 9

The Indian Council of Architecture (ICoA) has granted registration to BArch course of students admitted to the National Institute of Technology after five years, as the degrees were not valid following non-registration of the trade by the ICoA.

In the absence of registration, there was no validity of the architecture degree course conducted by the NIT. The students were feeling unsecure despite having trained in this premier institute.

Prof HM Suryavanshi, Director of the NIT, said the approval of the council for registration of its BArch students admitted from 2019 onwards is granted. He said the approval arrived on January 5 amidst preparations for the visit of various dignitaries, including the Vice-President.

