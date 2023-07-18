Relief for disaster-hit increased

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

The government has significantly enhanced the relief amount to be paid to people, who were affected by floods, cloudbursts and landslides between July 7 and 15 this year.

Rs 1 lakh relief for damaged houses The relief amount has been increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 12,500 in case of a partially damaged pucca house and from Rs 10,000 for a partially damaged kutcha house

The financial aid for the death of milch and draught cattle raised to Rs 55,000 per animal from Rs 37,500

In the case of the death of sheep, goats and pigs, the compensation has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000

As per the relief manual, a financial assistance of Rs 12,500 is given for a partially damaged pucca house and Rs 10,000 for a partially damaged kutcha house. “In view of the unprecedented tragedy, the government has increased the relief amount to Rs 1 lakh. In the case of damaged shops and dhabas, the financial aid has also been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. Further, the relief for damage to the goods of a tenant had been doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

The compensation for losses suffered by farmers and horticulturalists due to natural calamities has also been enhanced from Rs 1,400 per bigha compensation in case of silt ingress into agricultural and horticultural land to Rs 5,000 per bigha. “The Rs 3,600 per bigha relief given in case of damaged agricultural and horticultural land has been increased to Rs 10,000 per bigha,” said Sukhu.

He said the Rs 300 to Rs 500 per bigha relief given to farmers and gardeners for crop damage had been increased to Rs 2,000 per bigha.

#Shimla