Relief for fully damaged houses may be raised in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh today said that the government was considering a proposal to enhance compensation for totally damaged houses.

Sukhu visited Chopal on the first day of his two-day visit to the disaster-hit areas of upper Shimla. He directed the district administration to provide an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the affected families. The Chopal Assembly constituency suffered massive damage in the rain-related incidents — around 300 houses were partially or completely damaged.

He directed the officials to identify suitable land for the rehabilitation of the residents of Kudi village, which is sinking due to heavy rain. “The government will also provide financial aid to rebuild their houses,” he added.

Sukhu said that his government was working overtime to restore roads in the apple belt and had released Rs 110 crore for the purpose. “Link roads were washed away in heavy rain at many places and it will take a lot of time to restore them,” he added.

He directed the Public Works Department to float short-term tenders immediately for the restoration of roads so that the farmers do not face any problem in transporting their produce to the markets. “We are considering increasing the rate of scald apple to benefit the growers,” he said.

Sukhu said that Rs 70 crore would be spent on strengthening the Chhaila-Yashwant Nagar road, which is an alternative route towards Solan and Chandigarh.

