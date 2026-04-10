Relief for Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha poll case, HC dismisses Abhishek Singhvi’s plea

In a significant development in the ongoing Rajya Sabha election petition, BJP leader and Member of Parliament Harsh Mahajan has secured a major legal relief, with the court dismissing an application filed by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

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Advocate Vikrant Thakur, representing Mahajan, on Friday said Singhvi had challenged the necessity of witness examination and cross-examination in the matter, arguing that the case did not require evidentiary proceedings. The issue had been extensively argued before the court in recent hearings.

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However, in its order pronounced on Friday, the court categorically held that an election petition is inherently trial-based in nature, and, therefore, evidence and witness examination are integral to ensuring a fair adjudication process.

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The court further observed that the list of witnesses submitted on behalf of Harsh Mahajan was appropriate, valid, and in accordance with legal procedure. Consequently, Singhvi’s application was dismissed.

The ruling is being seen as a significant step in reinforcing the principles of transparency and due process in election-related disputes.

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Advocate Vikrant Thakur said

“The court has reaffirmed that election trials cannot bypass evidentiary scrutiny. Witness examination is essential to uncover the truth and ensure justice.”

Reacting to the court’s decision, Harsh Mahajan said

“Attempts to suppress the truth have failed. The Congress leadership was trying to avoid a full and fair trial, but the court has made it clear that facts and evidence cannot be brushed aside.”

He added: “When facts are weak, the Congress runs away from evidence. We stand firmly with the truth and are ready to face every question, on every platform.”

With this order, the matter will now proceed further with examination of evidence and witnesses as part of the trial process.