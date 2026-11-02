Relief for Mandi commuters as highway closure timings revised

The Mandi district administration has revised the road closure schedule on the Gutkar-Mandi highway near Mangwai, providing relief to daily commuters and motorists. The revised arrangements came into immediate effect on October 31 and will remain in force till November 9.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the earlier restriction requiring the road to remain closed from 11 am to 2:30 pm, Monday to Saturday, has been withdrawn. Commuters can now use the stretch freely during these daytime hours.

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The administration has also relaxed the night closure timings. Under the revised order, the road will now remain closed from 10 pm to 6 am instead of the earlier schedule of 7 pm to 6:30 am.

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The revised night closure timings will apply on Sundays as well. The DC clarified that there will be no road closure on Sundays outside the specified 10 pm to 6 am period.

However, all other conditions stipulated in the original order issued on October 24 will remain unchanged.

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The revised schedule is expected to ease traffic movement, particularly for commuters travelling between Gutkar and Mandi, by reducing daytime restrictions and providing greater flexibility during evening hours.