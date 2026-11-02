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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Relief for retirees as Himachal HC raps state govt over deferred dues

Relief for retirees as Himachal HC raps state govt over deferred dues

Court says arrears can't be withheld on financial grounds; first instalment due by December 15

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has delivered major relief to government employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, directing the state government to release their pending arrears of revised pay and retiral benefits in two equal instalments, along with 6 per cent annual interest.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma, in its judgment pronounced on October 31, directed the government to release the first instalment by December 15, 2026, and the second by February 28, 2027.

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The directions cover arrears of revised pay, revised pension and family pension, gratuity, commuted pension and leave encashment. The court has also ordered payment of 6 per cent annual interest from June 1, 2022, until the actual release of the benefits, including the amounts payable in both instalments.

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The Bench was hearing a batch of petitions, with Madhu Deshta’s case being treated as the lead matter. The petitioners had challenged the state government’s decision to defer payment of arrears arising from the revised pay rules notified on January 3, 2022, and the subsequent Office Memorandum issued on February 25, 2022.

In a significant observation, the High Court held that the government could not indefinitely postpone legitimate financial entitlements by leaving their release entirely to its discretion. It further ruled that such benefits constitute legal rights protected under Article 300-A of the Constitution and cannot be withheld merely on the ground of financial constraints.

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However, the court clarified that employees who had not approached it through petitions would also be entitled to the substantive financial benefits, but would not receive the interest component.

The ruling is expected to bring considerable relief to thousands of retired government employees awaiting their long-pending financial dues.

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