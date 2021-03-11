Relief manual to be amended: Himachal minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Revenue Minister Mahender Singh today said that the HP Calamity Relief Manual would be amended to ensure that the maximum possible financial help could be extended to people who suffer loss of life and damage to property during natural calamities.

The minister was speaking during a debate under Rule 130 on a notice moved by Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Jagat Singh Negi and Vikjram Jaryal in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that 186 persons had lost their lives. Besides, a loss of Rs 685.77 crore had been caused to private and public properties during the current monsoon season. Last year, there losses to the tune of Rs 1,151 crore was caused to private and public properties during rainy season, while 476 persons had died.

He said, “Though the relief amount is less, we are still giving more than the Central Government.” He added that 675 landslide-prone areas had been identified in the state and 30 early warning system had been installed.

The minister said that roads and bridges had suffered damage to the tune of Rs 323 crore, irrigation and drinking water schemes Rs 344.26 crore and Rs 65 lakh loss had been caused to the HP State Electricity Board.

He said the government had so far provided Rs 232. 38 crore as compensation.

#Shimla