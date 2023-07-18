Relief material sent to disaster-hit Mandi district

Shimla, July 17
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today flagged off two vehicles carrying relief material for the flood-affected areas of Mandi district from the Raj Bhavan through the state Red Cross Society.
The Governor said that HP has suffered huge loss of life and property due to the natural calamity. He expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the state government, the district administration and police administration in the hour of disaster.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs was keeping an eye on this calamity in the state and was providing immediate relief, he said and expressed confidence that more relief would be provided to the state after a complete assessment of the loss.
