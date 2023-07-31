Relief provided to flood-hit families

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 30

The Kar Sewa Dal, Kullu, with the assistance of the Make My Trip Foundation, today distributed 55 kits costing around Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 each to 55 families affected by floods and landslides. The 55 homeless families were given tin sheets, big box trunks, two ration boxes, utensil kits, ready to eat food kits, ration, two blankets, two quilts, two mattresses, two pillow quilt covers, bedsheets, mats, tarpaulins, cement bags and blocks, water campers, hot cases, gas stoves, 10-litre containers, warm jackets, lady suits, raincoats, slippers, umbrellas, etc.

Soon after the calamity on July 9 and 10, the Kar Sewa Dal had provided food and shelter in a local gurdwara to people rendered homeless and also to stranded tourists. It had provided ration to 60 families with the assistance of the Nanakshahi Sanskar Foundation, Delhi, on July 19. Besides, It had also provided 200 kits of household items to the affected families.

