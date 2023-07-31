Relief provided to flood-hit families

Kullu, July 30
The Kar Sewa Dal, Kullu, with the assistance of the Make My Trip Foundation, today distributed 55 kits costing around Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 each to 55 families affected by floods and landslides. The 55 homeless families were given tin sheets, big box trunks, two ration boxes, utensil kits, ready to eat food kits, ration, two blankets, two quilts, two mattresses, two pillow quilt covers, bedsheets, mats, tarpaulins, cement bags and blocks, water campers, hot cases, gas stoves, 10-litre containers, warm jackets, lady suits, raincoats, slippers, umbrellas, etc.
Soon after the calamity on July 9 and 10, the Kar Sewa Dal had provided food and shelter in a local gurdwara to people rendered homeless and also to stranded tourists. It had provided ration to 60 families with the assistance of the Nanakshahi Sanskar Foundation, Delhi, on July 19. Besides, It had also provided 200 kits of household items to the affected families.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...