DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Relief rally turns political, CM slams BJP for skipping crucial event

Relief rally turns political, CM slams BJP for skipping crucial event

Accuses BJP of “politicising relief efforts” and showing insensitivity towards common people

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributes relief to rain-disaster affected in Mandi on Monday. Photo: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

A day meant for compassion and relief turned political in Mandi as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs from Mandi for skipping a crucial event where financial assistance of Rs 81.28 crore was distributed to 4,914 disaster-affected families. Of the total 10 Assembly seats, nine seats are won by the BJP in Mandi district. Of the nine BJP MLAs, only one BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar, Anil Sharma, attended the event.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering at Paddal Ground, Sukhu accused the BJP of “politicising relief efforts” and showing insensitivity toward the suffering of common people.

Advertisement

“It would have been better if all BJP MLAs from Mandi district had attended this event despite being invited. The BJP leaders are insensitive to the pain of the people. Their only agenda is to do politics and spread lies,” Sukhu said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister hit out at the Union Government for its failure to release any financial aid to the state even two months after the Prime Minister’s announcement. “I am ready to go to Delhi under the leadership of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. I have no ego; my only goal is to help the disaster victims,” he said, urging the Centre once again to allow rehabilitation of affected families on forest land.

Highlighting the contrast between his government’s action and the BJP’s alleged apathy, CM Sukhu said: “Building a house takes a lifetime. How can Rs 1.30 lakh be enough as compensation? The Union Government provides only this much, but we increased it to Rs 7 lakh for fully damaged houses and Rs 1 lakh for partially damaged ones.” He added that despite limited resources, his government was doing everything possible to help affected families rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the previous BJP regime, CM Sukhu accused it of misusing public funds and benefitting contractors. “The BJP government built buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore just to favour a few. They even allotted 5,000 bighas of land in Baddi-Nalagarh to industrialists for only Rs 14 lakh, land worth Rs 5,000 crore, but not a single industry came up there,” he alleged.

Reiterating his commitment to the people, Sukhu said his government restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to secure employees’ futures, reformed the education system to bring the state from 21st to 5th rank and began robotic surgeries in Tanda and Chamiyana. “Atmanirbhar Himachal is not a slogan, it’s our mission,” he declared.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani also backed the CM, accusing the Centre of discriminating against Himachal and neglecting the state’s pleas for disaster aid.

Targeting the former CM Jai Ram Thakur, Negi demanded that the Leader of the Opposition should issue a white paper regarding funds he received from public during the disaster that how much money he received and where he spent. Negi alleged that Jairam Thakur helped only affected people related to his party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts