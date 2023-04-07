Relief to growers, apple to be sold by weight

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

Providing a major relief to fruit growers, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today declared that apple and other fruits will be sold on the basis of weight in all markets of the state. “The produce of the fruit growers will be sold on the basis of weight. The decision will help the fruit growers in a big way,” he said.

For now, the government has left it to the growers to decide whether they want to use telescopic carton, universal carton or crates for the packaging of their produce. The government has, however, capped the maximum weight at 24 kg. “A box or a crate can’t weight more than 24 kg in any case. The growers will also have to weigh the box and indicate the weight on it. Also, It will be mandatory to weigh the sample box(es) in each market yard auction floor,” said State Agricultural Marketing Board MD Naresh Thakur.

He said Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will have to ensure adequate number of weighing machines in their yards. “In case of any dispute with regard to weight, a sub- committee consisting of seller, buyer, commission agent and APMC’s representative will weigh the sample(s) on APMC’s weighing machine. This weight will be considered final,” said Thakur.

Welcoming the decision, Deepak Singha, an orchardist from Kotgarh, said the decision would go a long way in stopping the exploitation of growers and fetching them right price for their produce.