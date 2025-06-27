Relocate people staying on river banks, says CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all Deputy Commissioners to stay alert and ensure round the clock availability for public to deal with the situations arising out of the adverse weather conditions. In a virtual review meeting today, he asked the Deputy Commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on a war footing. The CM also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the banks of the rivers, khads and nullahs and to re-locate them to safer places. He also issued directions to issue advisories, warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and nullahs during the rainy season. He said that power projects were suffering repeated losses during every monsoon season and called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the vital infrastructure. Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported three cloudbursts, nine flashfloods and three landslides, resulting in five fatalities and one injury. Three individuals in Kullu district and five to six persons in Kangra district are still missing, while 21 stranded persons have been evacuated. Two National Highways- 505 and NH-03 are still blocked at multiple locations due to landslides.

Advertisement