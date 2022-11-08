Relocate stray dogs

Several stray dogs can be seen lying on the pavement in front of Hotel Himland near St Edwards’ School throughout the day. As a result, pedestrians are not able to use the footpath and have to walk on the busy road. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and relocate the dogs at the earliest. Rajesh, Shimla

Ensure regular water supply

Water connections were provided to households of Sarwahan village in Kotli of Mandi district but the area is facing erratic water supply. Sometimes people are able to fill only one to two buckets and have to fetch water from far flung natural sources. The Jal Shakti Vibhag should ensure regular water supply.

Davinder, Sarwahan, Mandi

vehicles Parked along roads hassle pedestrians

Roadside parking in the markets of Nurpur town has become a nuisance for pedestrians. Residents and shopkeepers park their vehicles alongside roads. The practice not only creates traffic bottlenecks but also causes inconvenience to pedestrians. The police should take action to address the problem. Madhur, Nurpur

What our readers say

