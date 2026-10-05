‘Remain disciplined, choose a meaningful purpose’: Chief of Naval Staff tells Sanawar students

Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded its three-day 179th Founder’s Day celebrations today with a message of discipline, purpose, integrity and perseverance from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, who presided over the function as the chief guest.

Addressing the students, Admiral Swaminathan urged them to remain disciplined and persistent, choose a meaningful purpose in life, always do what is right and remain grateful to their parents, teachers and mentors. Recalling his own experience of entering a residential military school at the age of 10, he said boarding schools impart enduring lessons through academics, sports, dormitory life and interaction with teachers and seniors. He also paid tribute to former Sanawarian Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, for his exemplary courage and sacrifice.

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The traditional Trooping of the School Colours was followed by an impressive march past by Old Sanawarians from the jubilee batches of 1956, 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1996 and 2001, accompanied by the school band.

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The Distinguished Old Sanawarian Award was conferred upon Lt Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu and General Gaurav SJB Rana, former Chief of the Royal Nepalese Army and Ambassador of Nepal to the UK. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Maja Daruwala, a noted human rights lawyer.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding student achievements. Inaaya Kumar (HGD) received the Chief of Army Staff’s Trophy for Best Cadet, the King Constantine Medal for Round Square Activities, the Som Dutt Trophy for Excellence and the Honoria Lawrence Prize for Head Girl. Ranraj Singh Choudhary (VBD) received the Chief of Army Staff’s Trophy and the Henry Lawrence Prize for Head Boy.