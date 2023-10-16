Remember unsung heroes, freedom fighters: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 15

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said that the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programme started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a real tribute to great warriors and freedom fighters and the people of the country were participating in it with enthusiasm.

Anurag, while addressing a gathering at Nadaun, near here, said that every adult and child could participate in the programme meant to remember unsung freedom fighters of the country. He said that while freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives to get freedom for the country now every individual should work for the prosperity of the country.

Anurag said that soil of over 6 lakh villages and 30 crore homes would be collected and a monument of Platinum Jubilee of freedom of the country would be prepared. He said that country was coming out of the mentality of slavery. He said that Meri Mati Mera Desh is the last programme of Amrit Mahotsav and everyone should participate in it.

Speaking on the performance of India in the Asian Games, he said that Indian players had made history this time. A century of medals was a big achievement. He said that to encourage sports, the government had proposed to open 1,000 Khelo India Centres in the country. He added that at least one such centre would be opened in each district of the state.

