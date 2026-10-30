Remote Shahpur village to get road connectivity; Rs 90 lakh earmarked for construction

Residents of remote Baldi village in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district are set to get road connectivity, as Rs 90 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a link road.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, while inaugurating a footbridge in Baldi village on Wednesday, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had through a video call approved Rs 1 crore for development, of which Rs 10 lakh had been spent on the footbridge and the remaining Rs 90 lakh would be utilised for road construction. “The new footbridge is expected to provide relief to villagers who have been facing difficulties in commuting after the old bridge was damaged during the monsoon,” he added.

Advertisement

Pathania said that the project would improve road connectivity and provide residents with better access to essential services.

Advertisement

The MLA’s visit to Baldi village was particularly significant for local residents, as it was the first time that any public representative and officials visited the village, which is 3 km uphill from the nearest road.

The MLA said that the government was committed to extending basic facilities to remote settlements. He directed revenue officials to expedite land-related formalities for the proposed road to Dhamota village. If private land was required, landowners would be approached for their cooperation, he added.

Advertisement

Pathania said that a power project being developed in the area was expected to give further impetus to local development.

Seth Ram, a retired Block Elementary Education Officer and a resident of the area, said that the visit of the MLA and officials of various departments had given villagers a feeling that they had finally been given attention after years of neglect.

Bhanala panchayat pradhan Neelam Rana apprised the MLA of various problems faced by the panchayat.

Later, Pathania visited Gorda panchayat and listened to residents’ grievances and assured them that necessary steps would be taken to address their concerns.