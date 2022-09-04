Remote village gets road connectivity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 3

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda inaugurated the Nalda road bridge in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. The bridge built at a cost of Rs 2.55 crore will provide road connectivity to around 400 residents of Nalda village in the district.

The minister said that the bridge would enable the farmers of the area to transport their agricultural produce to distant markets in time to fetch good prices.

He also flagged off a bus to provide transportation facility to local residents. He said that the state government was committed to providing better road connectivity to people in each village.

Markanda also laid the foundation stone of a road bridge at Rarik village to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

He said that once completed, the bridge would facilitate around 100 people of the village.