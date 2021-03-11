Remove encroachers, Chamba MC told

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 24

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has decided not to pay house tax until the local municipal council does not remove encroachments and initiate legal action against encroachers.

Association president AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri today demanded the municipal council to make public the names of encroachers and those who had not paid rents of shops and stalls.

The double standard of the council was not in the interest of the inclusive development of the town and the uplift of its citizens, the office-bearers said.