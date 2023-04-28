Remove encroachments from NH-22: HC to govt

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 27

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to remove all encroachments from the National Highway-22 and evict encroachers forthwith.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh directed the state government to ensure that the pedestrian footpath (steel path) on the Shimla bypass from Panthaghati to Aasim Trading Company, under the Smart City Project, was completed by June 30.

The High Court clarified in the order that no civil court or any other authority would take cognisance or entertain any dispute with regard to the execution of the pedestrian path project.

The High Court passed the order on a petition seeking the completion of the pedestrian steel path in a time-bound manner. The petitioner contended that the official respondents were not in a position to complete the pedestrian steel footpath on the Shimla bypass, National Highway-22, due to encroachments.

During the course of hearing, the court referred to its earlier order and observed: “It was made absolutely clear in our previous decision that the footpaths, street, pavement and the acquired widths of the highways are public properties that are intended to serve their convenience. They are not for private use and their use for private purpose frustrates the very object for which they are carved out from portions of public roads.”

The High Court listed the matter for the compliance of its directions on July 4.