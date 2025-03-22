Remove encroachments on Khokhan nullah within 7 days: SDM

In a decisive move to prevent flooding and restore the natural drainage system, Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla has ordered the immediate removal of 73 illegal encroachments along the Khokhan nullah in Bhuntar. The Tehsildar and local police have been authorised to demolish the illegal structures at the encroachers’ expense if they fail to remove them within seven days.

The encroachments, identified in a report by Bhuntar Tehsildar, have been obstructing the nullah’s natural drainage, causing severe flooding, landslides, and waterlogging during rains, which poses a serious threat to public safety. The illegal structures include commercial establishments such as shops, dhabas, repair centres, food stalls, salons, and residential units. Their presence has hindered proper maintenance and restoration of the water channel, escalating disaster risks in the region.

Despite repeated warnings, the Bhuntar nagar panchayat failed to take action, prompting the SDM to invoke Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act for urgent intervention. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, the SDM stressed the need for immediate removal of encroachments in the interest of public safety. The order also referenced legal precedents such as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs Kamla Mills Ltd (2003) and Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation (1985), both of which support eviction without undue delay in disaster-prone areas.

Advertisement

The SDM’s order clearly states that the Bhuntar nagar panchayat must ensure the complete removal of encroachments within seven days. Encroachers have been directed to vacate their unauthorised structures immediately to avoid forced eviction and financial penalties. Any obstruction or resistance will result in legal action, including fines and imprisonment.

Additionally, the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department has been instructed to restore the nullah’s drainage system immediately after the encroachments are cleared to prevent further risk. This action marks a significant step in disaster preparedness, aiming to restore Khokhan Nullah’s natural water flow and protect local communities from future calamities.