Remove old, weak trees before rainy season

During the monsoon season, old and weak trees fall on houses and vehicles of people and also damage public property. The work to identify and remove such trees must be started prior to the monsoon season, not during the ongoing season. Surbhi Negi, Shimla
Despite promises, ambulance road not built in Shimla
There are still many areas in the city where ambulance roads have not been built. Before the MC polls, candidates were making promises that after winning, they would construct ambulance roads so that people do not face difficulty during emergencies. However, nothing has been done so far. Ranjan Guleria, shimla
Build retaining walls on Sanawar-Shiller road
Uprooted trees and constantly falling debris have made the Sanawar-Shiller road risky. Retaining walls should be built to safeguard the road. Ajay, Sanawar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
