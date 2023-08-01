Remove old, weak trees before rainy season

During the monsoon season, old and weak trees fall on houses and vehicles of people and also damage public property. The work to identify and remove such trees must be started prior to the monsoon season, not during the ongoing season. Surbhi Negi, Shimla

Despite promises, ambulance road not built in Shimla

There are still many areas in the city where ambulance roads have not been built. Before the MC polls, candidates were making promises that after winning, they would construct ambulance roads so that people do not face difficulty during emergencies. However, nothing has been done so far. Ranjan Guleria, shimla

Build retaining walls on Sanawar-Shiller road

Uprooted trees and constantly falling debris have made the Sanawar-Shiller road risky. Retaining walls should be built to safeguard the road. Ajay, Sanawar

