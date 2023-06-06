Remove roadside debris, Shimla MC tells NHAI

Shimla, June 5
The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has shot off a letter to the NHAI for not lifting the material lying alongside National Highway-5. The NHAI had conducted anti-encroachment drive along the NH-5 in the city recently.
Mayor Surendar Chauhan, in the letter to the NHAI, has asked it to remove the debris and waste material left along the highway area after the anti-encroachment drive. The local residents have been complaining that the waste material along road has been posing hindrance for them.
The cleaning staff of the SMC had also refused to lift the waste material saying that the responsibility of removing the same lied with the NHAI.
Kunzang Hishe Negi, Assistant Engineer, NHAI, Shimla, said, “We have got the waste or debris removed from the demolition drive site. We have not got any complaint of this kind. As and when we receive any letter, we will respond to it accordingly”
