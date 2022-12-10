Renamed Nurpur BMO, yet operating from Gangath

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, December 9

The Block Medical Officer (BMO), Gangath, has been renamed as the BMO,

Nurpur, yet a majority of official works are still being carried out from Gangath in Indora subdivision.

The Health Department had issued the notification renaming the office on August 3. An official in the department says that the requisite infrastructure hasn’t been created at the new BMO office at Kamnala in Nurpur. As a result, meetings of the Health Department staff are still being convened at the Gangath Community Health Centre (CHC), he adds.

Dr Dilwar Singh, Nurpur BMO, who joined duty three months ago, says that the meetings of the field staff are being convened from the conference hall at Gangath due to a lack of space and infrastructure in the new office. The state government has upgraded the CHC to a 50-bed civil hospital, but only 30 beds are functional.

The BMO office had been functioning from Gangath in Indora since 1986. The state government had shifted the BMO office to Kamnala in the Nurpur Assembly constituency on March 6, 2016. The then Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur had inaugurated the new office.

Interestingly, the building, from where the BMO office functions, was built for the primary health centre (PHC), Jassur.

A local resident had donated land for the PHC, which is functioning from a rented building owned by the Nurpur panchayat samiti. Owing to technical reasons, the building is still in the name of the Jassur PHC in official records of the state Health Department.

The Nurpur BMO manages nine PHCs, 26 health sub-centres and two CHCs. Residents of Nurpur have been demanding the shifting of the official activities of the Nurpur BMO from Gangath to Kamnala.