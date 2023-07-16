 Rendered homeless, flood-hit Kullu residents face uphill task : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Rendered homeless, flood-hit Kullu residents face uphill task

Rendered homeless, flood-hit Kullu residents face uphill task

Rendered homeless, flood-hit Kullu residents face uphill task

A road damaged due to floods in Kullu district. PTI



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 15

The recent flashfloods in various parts of Kullu district have rendered many persons homeless and snatched the livelihood of many others. Baker village in the Sainj valley was washed away in the flood. A footbridge connecting the village with around 100 bighas of land has been washed away. Ten families of Baker village have lost their houses and are now staying with their relatives.

Manoj of Baker village said he was completely ruined. He had lost all his land, belongings and savings. “The administration has given us tents and food items,” he added.

The flood in Sainj nullah destroyed government and private property from Neuli to Larji. The Sainj police station and the NHPC colony also suffered damage. Around 70 houses and shops were washed away in the Sainj market. Amar said his house and shop were washed away in the flood. He said the source of his livelihood had been snatched and he was now helpless. At present, he was residing with his relatives along with his family, he said.

Flooding destroyed half of Bahang village near Manali. More than 50 migrant families living there for the past many years have been rendered homeless. Suresh said he had lost his house that he built by spending his entire life’s earnings.

Janak, another resident, said they had been doomed because of the flood. At present, he and his family were residing in his friend’s house.

Three luxury hotels were washed away in Manali. Mohan, a local resident, said most of the houses and buildings situated on the banks of the Beas were washed away or damaged.

Hem Raj Verma of Bara Bhuin in Bhuntar subdivision said the flood wreaked havoc in the entire panchayat area. His house, which also had some shops on the ground floor, was washed away.

#Kullu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

7
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah