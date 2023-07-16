Rendered homeless, flood-hit Kullu residents face uphill task

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 15

The recent flashfloods in various parts of Kullu district have rendered many persons homeless and snatched the livelihood of many others. Baker village in the Sainj valley was washed away in the flood. A footbridge connecting the village with around 100 bighas of land has been washed away. Ten families of Baker village have lost their houses and are now staying with their relatives.

Manoj of Baker village said he was completely ruined. He had lost all his land, belongings and savings. “The administration has given us tents and food items,” he added.

The flood in Sainj nullah destroyed government and private property from Neuli to Larji. The Sainj police station and the NHPC colony also suffered damage. Around 70 houses and shops were washed away in the Sainj market. Amar said his house and shop were washed away in the flood. He said the source of his livelihood had been snatched and he was now helpless. At present, he was residing with his relatives along with his family, he said.

Flooding destroyed half of Bahang village near Manali. More than 50 migrant families living there for the past many years have been rendered homeless. Suresh said he had lost his house that he built by spending his entire life’s earnings.

Janak, another resident, said they had been doomed because of the flood. At present, he and his family were residing in his friend’s house.

Three luxury hotels were washed away in Manali. Mohan, a local resident, said most of the houses and buildings situated on the banks of the Beas were washed away or damaged.

Hem Raj Verma of Bara Bhuin in Bhuntar subdivision said the flood wreaked havoc in the entire panchayat area. His house, which also had some shops on the ground floor, was washed away.

