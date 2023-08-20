 Rendered homeless, landslide-hit Dehra villagers still await succour : The Tribune India

  Rendered homeless, landslide-hit Dehra villagers still await succour

Rendered homeless, landslide-hit Dehra villagers still await succour

A house at Dhangar panchayat in the Dehra constituency of Kangra has developed cracks.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 19

Residents of various villages in the Dehra constituency of Kangra district have been rendered homeless after their houses suffered extensive damage due to heavy rain and landslides. However, they have received minimum or no relief from the state government. In some areas, people have also lost land on which their houses were located. They also complain about the delay in receiving the government aid.

50 houses declared unsafe

In Dhangar panchayat, 50 houses damaged in a massive landslide have been declared unsafe. Villagers say that since the entire hill on which these houses are built is sliding, they can’t be safe living in them.

In other panchayats like Bassa and Bilaspur in the Dehra constituency, people are urging the government to immediately start the construction of a retaining wall along the damaged portions of their houses so as to save these.

Totally damaged

  • 18 Pucca houses
  • 133 Kutcha houses

Partially damaged

  • 80 Pucca houses
  • 612 Kutcha houses

Roop Lal, a daily wage worker and resident of Dhangar village, says that his house has developed cracks. The district authorities have directed him to vacate his house. “In terms of relief, I have got only one tarpaulin. I had constructed my pucca house about seven years ago with my hard-earned money and it is now gone,” he adds.

He says,” I have no expectation from the government. I am a small man and we will accept whatever the government gives.” Dejection was writ large on the face of Roop Lal, who lost his house in the landslide and till date received no relief from the government.

Karan Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur village in Dehra, says that the courtyard of his house was swept away by a landslide. “A portion of my house was damaged. We have requested the village panchayat to build a retaining wall along our house. If a retaining wall is not built immediately, our house will collapse. We have received only one tarpaulin from the district administration as relief,” he adds.

Jivan Ram, another daily wage earner and resident of Bater Bassa village in Dehra, says that his house built 40 years ago was damaged in a landslide. “I had only this piece of land, which, too, became unsafe after the landslide. I have requested district officials, who had inspected our damaged house, to provide us alternative five to seven marlas for the construction of another house as the place where the present house stands has become unsafe,” he adds. Jivan Ram also has not received any relief from the government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that an immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 was being given to people whose houses had been damaged. He added that they were exploring options to help people through MGNREGA who had asked for immediate relief for the construction of retaining walls to save their houses.

