Renowned journalist Vepa Rao passes away

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Professor Vepa Rao (76), a renowned journalist and educationist, passed away after a prolonged illness in a Hyderabad hospital today. Rao had worked with renowned newspapers, including The Tribune, Hindustan Times and The Statesman, but he is best known for his contribution to the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, where he served from 1990 to 2006.

Scores of his former students and their family members, journalists, members of the Himachal Pradesh University teaching fraternity, politicians, and bureaucrats expressed grief over his demise. Former Chief Minister Professor Prem Kumar Dhumal termed his death as ‘”the end of an era”. “As Chief Minister, wherever I visited, I would very often run into a journalist trained by Professor Rao,” he said. State Congress president Pratibha Singh said, “He was a beacon of light and reason. He had a unique political and social acumen.” HPU Vice-Chancellor Professor SP Bansal said, “He was a stellar teacher and the pride of our university.”

A condolence meeting was held in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, HPU, Shimla, on Monday. The meeting was attended by the students of the current batch along with his former students, including some from his first batch in 1990. The faculty, staff, and students of the Department prayed for peace for the departed soul.