Renuka dam oustees submit 15-day ultimatum

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

Shri Renuka Dam Jan Sangarsh Samiti today warned the dam management to provide list of homeless families within 15 days or face stern action by the oustees.

Ruing the delay in distributing most project affected families cards as per provisions laid in the rehabilitation policy by the dam management, the samiti today held a meeting at Sangrah.

Samiti president Yogender Kapila, who convened the meeting, said a large number of people who fall in the submerged area participated in the meeting where their problems were discussed. They also met the dam general manager where the oustees gave a 15-day ultimatum to provide list of displaced families.

Kapila rued that a meeting was held with the Sirmaur DC two months ago where he had directed the dam management to provide requisite information to the oustees within a month but this too has failed to yield any result. —