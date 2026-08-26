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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Renuka Dam soil dispute: Sixth round of talks fails to yield consensus

Renuka Dam soil dispute: Sixth round of talks fails to yield consensus

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The sixth round of talks held between the Shri Renuka Ji Dam management and landowners.
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The sixth round of talks between the Shri Renuka Ji Dam management and landowners over compensation for lifting soil from private land ended without a breakthrough at Sundarghat on Tuesday, with farmers rejecting the compensation proposed by the project authorities.
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More than five dozen farmers and landowners participated in the meeting, convened to discuss compensation for soil required for the dam project. However, both sides failed to reach a consensus over the rate.

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Opening the meeting, Dam Management Deputy General Manager (DGM) Dinesh Sharma said the management had earlier proposed compensation of Rs 38,500 per bigha. Although the amount was below the prevailing circle rate, the management was now willing to enhance the offer to Rs 70,000 per bigha in the interest of farmers.

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The proposal was rejected by the landowners.

Committee president Yogendra Kapila, along with Santram Rana, Deeparam Sharma and other members, said the landowners had fixed the compensation at Rs 3 lakh per bigha and were unwilling to allow soil to be lifted for anything less.

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The farmers argued that they earned lakhs of rupees per bigha annually from cash crops and horticulture. They said the removal of topsoil would severely affect the fertility of their land and that it could take several years to restore it for cultivation.

They maintained that the compensation offered by the dam management failed to account for the long-term loss of agricultural productivity and sought about three weeks for the authorities to reconsider their proposal.

Addressing the gathering, Dam General Manager Anoop Sharma said the Shri Renuka Dam was a project of national importance and required necessary resources for its construction. He appealed to farmers to cooperate with the project and stressed that compensation should be finalised through mutual agreement in a cordial atmosphere so that construction could proceed without further delay.

The meeting was attended by DGM (Finance) Manoj Kumar, Senior Manager Pradeep Mehra, Kapil Dutt Sharma, officials from the Land Acquisition Office, Shimla, and a large number of landowners, including Santram Rana, Deeparam Sharma, Yashpal Rana, Ved Prakash Thakur, Chet Ram Sharma and Ravindra Sharma.

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