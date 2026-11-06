Renuka fair: HC bars commercial activity around Parshuram Tal

The Himachal High Court has directed the Sirmaur district administration to ensure proper waste management and restrict commercial activity in the Parshuram Tal and noise pollution in the wildlife sanctuary area in the Renukaji area of Sirmaur district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the orders and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15.

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The court ordered the amicus curiae in the case to visit Renukaji before and after the holding of the Renuka fair, to be held later this month, along with officials of the Pollution Control Board and the Wildlife Department.

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The court also ordered that special care be taken that stalls be wound up within three days of the closing of the fair. Complete cleaning should be done and the responsibility should be fixed on persons who are occupying the stalls. They would give a certificate that they had cleaned the premises that they had occupied.

The court observed that the amicus curiae had rightly pointed out that all commercial activities should be restricted to the mela ground and no tent should be installed or commercial activity carried out around the Parshuram Tal.

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The court ordered that loudspeakers and amplified sound within the sanctuary limits should not be permitted and it would be the responsibility of the Forest Department, along with the police, to ensure that there was no such violation.

The court ordered that it may be ensured that all cultural stages should be outside the sanctuary, silence zone around the lake-front temples should be maintained and The Pollution Control Board should do daily noise reading.

No commercial activity should be allowed in the buffer zone of less than 100 metres around the Renukaji Lake and the Parshuram Tal, along with the ''Parikarma'' route so that pilgrims visiting the place could walk around the site with a view of the ‘tal’.

About encroachments, the court said that it was dismaying that the order was passed way back on February 11, 2011, but the officials concerned kept sleeping over the matter. The court issued directions that the proceedings be completed at the earliest.