Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Renuka fair: HC bars commercial activity around Parshuram Tal

Renuka fair: HC bars commercial activity around Parshuram Tal

Orders 100-metre buffer zone, noise restrictions & proper waste management

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
Advertisement

The Himachal High Court has directed the Sirmaur district administration to ensure proper waste management and restrict commercial activity in the Parshuram Tal and noise pollution in the wildlife sanctuary area in the Renukaji area of Sirmaur district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the orders and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15.

Advertisement

The court ordered the amicus curiae in the case to visit Renukaji before and after the holding of the Renuka fair, to be held later this month, along with officials of the Pollution Control Board and the Wildlife Department.

Advertisement

The court also ordered that special care be taken that stalls be wound up within three days of the closing of the fair. Complete cleaning should be done and the responsibility should be fixed on persons who are occupying the stalls. They would give a certificate that they had cleaned the premises that they had occupied.

The court observed that the amicus curiae had rightly pointed out that all commercial activities should be restricted to the mela ground and no tent should be installed or commercial activity carried out around the Parshuram Tal.

Advertisement

The court ordered that loudspeakers and amplified sound within the sanctuary limits should not be permitted and it would be the responsibility of the Forest Department, along with the police, to ensure that there was no such violation.

The court ordered that it may be ensured that all cultural stages should be outside the sanctuary, silence zone around the lake-front temples should be maintained and The Pollution Control Board should do daily noise reading.

No commercial activity should be allowed in the buffer zone of less than 100 metres around the Renukaji Lake and the Parshuram Tal, along with the ''Parikarma'' route so that pilgrims visiting the place could walk around the site with a view of the ‘tal’.

About encroachments, the court said that it was dismaying that the order was passed way back on February 11, 2011, but the officials concerned kept sleeping over the matter. The court issued directions that the proceedings be completed at the earliest.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts