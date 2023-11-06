Renuka Ji fair from Nov 22

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 5

the international Renuka Ji fair will be held from November 22 to 27 with religious and traditional fervour in Sirmaur district, said Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, after convening a meeting of Shri Renuka Ji Vikas Board.

He said that renowned artistes would be invited to perform during cultural nights, including a Sirmauri and Himachali night, at the fair where local artistes would be granted an opportunity to perform. He added that a strategy would be chalked out to ensure cleanliness during the fair. To facilitate devotees, the Dadahu to Renuka Ji road would be lit up. A food sampling team would be constituted to ensure quality of food items served during the fair.

#Sirmaur #Solan