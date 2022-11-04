Renukaji fair begins

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman inaugurated the six-day international Renukaji fair today. He offered prayers before the palanquin of the presiding deity, Lord Parshuram.

He also led the procession by carrying the palanquin of the deity. The palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities is brought to Renukaji from the ancient temple at Jamu Koti village and it departs after religious ceremonies, including a dip in the Renuka Lake.

Dhiman also inaugurated various sports tournaments, which would be held all six days. He said it was a significant fair which marked the union of Lord Parshuram with his mother Goddess Renuka on Dashmi. It signifies rich traditions of the state, besides highlighting the religious significance, he said.

Every year on Devprobodhini Ekadashi, the traditional Renukaji fair is organised on the banks of the Renuka Lake where lakhs of devotees converge.