Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar shown black flags

Solan, April 27
Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar was shown black flags by members of the Swaran Samaj and the Khestriya Sangathan at Lanacheta village while he was on the way to Panara village in Sirmaur district today.
The protesters raised slogans and also showed him black flags. Leaders of the Swaran Samaj Ashok Thakur, and Sunil Thakur said their activists were harassed in Shimla and Dharamsala and no one came to their support when they were sent to jail. They said they would not support any party in the poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors