Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar shown black flags

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 27

Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar was shown black flags by members of the Swaran Samaj and the Khestriya Sangathan at Lanacheta village while he was on the way to Panara village in Sirmaur district today.

The protesters raised slogans and also showed him black flags. Leaders of the Swaran Samaj Ashok Thakur, and Sunil Thakur said their activists were harassed in Shimla and Dharamsala and no one came to their support when they were sent to jail. They said they would not support any party in the poll.