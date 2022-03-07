Renukaji schools face shortage of teachers

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 6

As many as 243 posts, including 88 posts of lecturer, are vacant in middle, high and senior secondary schools in the Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

These also include 18 posts of head teacher, 51 of trained graduate teacher (TGT), 86 of C and V categories, with some posts lying vacant since 2002. The poor state of schools in rural areas was revealed in the reply to a question asked by Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar.

It is also known that in middle schools, teachers of non-medical subjects as well as several other subjects like arts, physical education etc, are not available. What is strange is that the posts of head teacher are vacant in high schools at Anji Banona, Bandal, Madhana, Bharol, Chauras, Chokar, Dadahu, Dungi etc. Several of these posts are vacant since 2014.

In various government senior secondary schools (GSSS), the posts of teachers of economics, commerce, mathematics, political science, arts, physical education, Hindi, history, chemistry, botany, physics, zoology, English are vacant.

In places such as Punnardhar, there has been a shortage of teachers of medical subjects since October 2008 while the posts of information technology teachers are vacant since January 2014. In other places like Ranjana, vacancies of subject teachers such as commerce are vacant since 2016, while there is no English faculty since 2017.