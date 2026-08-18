Renukaji’s roads under scanner after 28 deaths in 7 months

Twenty-eight lives lost in seven months have left a deep trail of grief across the Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district, turning road safety into one of the region’s most pressing concerns. Behind the grim figure are families who have lost loved ones, children growing up without parents and households suddenly forced to confront an uncertain future.

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The fatalities, recorded in accidents on roads under the PWD Sangrah division since January, point to a disturbing pattern of loss across the remote hill region. While the circumstances of individual accidents have varied, the cumulative toll has intensified concerns among residents over the safety of the road network.

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The year began with the January 9 Haripurdhar private bus tragedy, in which 14 people were killed. One person each was subsequently killed in car accidents at Chauras on January 27 and Satai in Palar panchayat on February 4. A motorcycle accident at Saskil on February 5 claimed another life.

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Two people were killed in a car accident at Chadna on April 3, while four lost their lives in an accident on the Bhalona link road on May 4. The latest accident at Gattlog, in which four people were killed and nine injured, has further added to the grim seven-month toll.

For residents of the scattered villages across Renukaji, these figures are not merely statistics. They represent fathers who will not return home, mothers whose children will grow up with only their memories, young people whose lives were cut short and families left to cope with the consequences.

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“Every death leaves behind a family that has to live with the loss forever. Twenty-eight deaths in seven months is deeply worrying. People want safer roads so that travelling to work, school or hospital does not become a matter of fear,” said Narendra Kumar, a local resident.

Another resident, Meera Devi, said the repeated accidents had made people increasingly conscious of road safety. “We understand that every accident has its own circumstances and the authorities conduct inquiries. But when so many lives are lost within a few months, the entire road network needs to be examined for safety gaps and corrective measures,” she said.

The Haripurdhar bus tragedy triggered widespread concern, with senior state government and political leaders from both the ruling Congress and the BJP visiting the spot to express condolences. The local MLA, who is also the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, was among those who visited the site. The accident also raised a political controversy over the condition of roads in the area.

Police and magisterial investigations into individual accidents have pointed to different causes. Yet the continuing fatalities have brought renewed attention to road engineering, maintenance, crash barriers and other safety measures on roads under the PWD Sangrah division.

For people in this mountainous region, roads are lifelines connecting remote villages with hospitals, schools, markets and workplaces. In many areas, there is no alternative route. That makes every fatal crash more than an isolated tragedy. It is a reminder of the vulnerability of thousands of people who depend on these roads every day.

Twenty-eight lives have been lost in seven months. For the families left behind, each number has a name, a face and a story. And each loss raises the same question: What can be done to prevent the next family from joining the list?