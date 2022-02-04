Repair bus doors

The doors of HRTC bus (HP-63 6817) plying between Shimla and Dhamun should be repaired immediately. It is snowing, the cold wave has intensified and it becomes difficult for the passengers to travel in a bus with an open door. The cold breeze makes the journey uncomfortable. — Manoj Kumar, Shimla

Start Shimla-Theog jeep service

During snowfall, commuting between Shimla and Theog becomes difficult due to the shadow zone between Kufri and Fagu, which becomes slippery. The government should contemplate starting jeep service between Shimla and Theog from December to March. It would be a great help for people commuting every day, besides those compelled to travel due to an emergency. — Ravi, Fagu

