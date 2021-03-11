Repair damaged kuhl in Panchrukhi

A kuhl passing through Panchrukhi has been damaged due to negligence of the PWD. As a result, the farmers downstream the kuhl are finding it hard to irrigate their villages. The department should repair the canal immediately. — Kuldeep, Panchrukhi

Online frauds on the rise

Online frauds are on the rise. In the past few days many prominent people in Shimla, including the DC, have lodged complaints of their fake social media accounts, using which the scamsters are trying to dupe people. The police should take strict action against the fraudsters. — Devender, Shimla

Slow repair work of road

A section of the Kupvi-Haripurdhar road caved in more than two weeks ago. The repair work has been initiated but it is being carried out at a snail's pace. It would take at least another 15-20 days for the work to complete and for the road to become operational. The pace of the work should be increased as people are facing a lot of inconvenience. — Pratap, Kupvi

What our readers say

