Repair damaged road from Kaithu to Annadale

Commuters travelling on the Kaithu-Annadale road are facing a harrowing time as it has been damaged at several places. The Shimla Municipal Corporation and the district administration should repair the road in order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic. — Vijender, Shimla

Construct Helipad in Sainj Valley to promote tourism

The government should construct a helipad in Sainshar area of Sainj Valley in Kullu. The area has become a world renowned tourist destination because of the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. If the helipad is constructed then it would attract high-end tourists, promoting economic activities in the area. — Mahinder, Kullu

Dog menace on rise

Stray dog menace has risen on The Mall Road in Shimla. Several dog packs threaten the people walking alone on the famous tourist destination. The situation, especially on the stretch between Shere-e-Punjab and the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex has become a cause for concern. The authorities concerned should take remedial steps at the earliest. — Pawan, Shimla

