Repair IGMC road in Shimla

Repair IGMC road
The road leading to the lower blocks of the IGMC has become dysfunctional after a part if it collapsed a while ago. The hospital administration and other agencies concerned should repair it as early as possible as many patients are facing inconvenience. When the road was functional, many elderly patients did not have to walk. Now, they have to take the longer path. — Santosh, Sanjauli
Ruckus on The Ridge
Quite often, tourists and locals get involved in arguments on The Ridge in Shimla. Many a times, these arguments snowball into fistfights. On Tuesday too, a youth from UP was thrashed by a group of boys. There should be more police presence on The Ridge to prevent such ugly incidents. — Rajesh Thakur, Shimla
