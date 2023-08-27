Repair of railway bridge near temple tragedy site begins

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

The work to restore a damaged bridge near the Summer Hill railway station began here today. Heavy rain on the Kalka-Shimla stretch on August 13-14 caused massive landslides, damaging the railway track at various places.

A temple downhill was also destroyed, claiming the lives of 20 persons.

In all, 38 locations were affected by heavy rain between August 10 and 15. The said bridge was damaged on August 14.

According to the railway authorities, the temporary restoration of the Kalka-Shimla railway line is expected by September 20. After that, the extensive restoration work will be done for which the Centre has sanctioned Rs 15 crore. For the permanent restoration, a tender would be floated for the construction of abutments for the placement of girders. The completion of protection work near the bridge would take around six months.

There was also a heavy landslide at the Kandaghat railway station. The restoration work there would require the construction of a 40-m-long retaining wall to stabilise the railway embankment and check the flow of debris onto the railway line. Efforts were on to restore that location by September 20 as well, said an official.

