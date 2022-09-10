Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Repair pothole near Victoria Bridge in Mandi

A deep pothole in a road near the Victoria Bridge in Mandi can lead to a mishap. This should be filled immediately in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. The Public Works Department should start the repair work at the earliest. — Naresh, Mandi

HRTC buses being diverted for BJP programmes

HRTC buses plying on Sidhpur and Chlothara routes of Dharampur in Solan district are being diverted for political rallies of the BJP. Absence of HRTC buses on these routes is causing a lot of inconvenience to the local residents, especially students and those going to office, as they have to hire taxis to reach their destinations on time. — Bhupinder, Dharampur

Medical equipment not functioning

Patients visiting the civil hospital at Khaneri, Rampur, are facing inconvenience as the biochemistry analyser installed here broke down several weeks ago. The hospital administration should repair the machine at the earliest. — Rajan, Rampur