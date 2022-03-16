Repair potholed road

The road that was recently metalled near Totu has developed big potholes. These are causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters, especially during late evenings and nights. The authorities concerned should repair the road as soon as possible. — Divakar, Totu

Rush at IGMC

One has to stand in long queues at the IGMC for OPD slips or diagnostic tests. The number of patients has increased over the last few days. The rush at these counters is causing inconvenience to patients and attendants. The hospital must device a way to handle it. — Rajan, Sanjauli

