Repair potholed road

The road that was recently metalled near Totu has developed big potholes. These are causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters, especially during late evenings and nights. The authorities concerned should repair the road as soon as possible. — Divakar, Totu
Rush at IGMC
One has to stand in long queues at the IGMC for OPD slips or diagnostic tests. The number of patients has increased over the last few days. The rush at these counters is causing inconvenience to patients and attendants. The hospital must device a way to handle it. — Rajan, Sanjauli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
