Repair roads ahead of monsoon

Shimla district witnessed frequent landslides due to incessant rain in the recent months. The administration should ensure that roads are in proper condition ahead of the upcoming monsoon and take necessary steps to prevent landslides. Shubham, Shimla

Water seepage on mandi road

Water is seeping on the road from a drain near the bus stand in Mandi town. It has become a cause for concern for pedestrians and commuters as the road has become slippery and this may lead to mishaps. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should take necessary steps to check the seepage. Hem Singh, Mandi

Expedite work on escalator

Work on the proposed escalator from the Lower Bazaar to the Mall Road in Shimla is progressing at a snail’s pace. Stairs that connected the Lower Bazaar with the Mall Road have been dug up, but there are no signs of the escalator! People are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the dug-up stairs. The authorities concerned should ensure that the work on the escalator is completed at the earliest. Jitender, Shimla

