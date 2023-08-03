Repair the damaged Kotkhai-Gumma road

The highway from Kotkhai to Gumma has sunk at several places, making vehicular movement through the damaged patches dangerous. The road should be repaired at the earliest and an enquiry should be conducted as to why this road suffered such a massive damage – Rohit, Kotkhai
Illegal dumping pose landslide risk
Illegal dumping of waste and debris is causing incidents of landslide on the Badi Gumani road near Mandi town. It has become a cause for concern for the commuters travelling on this road. There is an urgent need to keep strict vigil on offenders, and impose heavy fine on them.— Asha, Mandi
Make theog bypass operational
The Theog bypass road should be made operational as soon as possible. After a portion of the national highway at Theog had sunk, a bailey bridge was being used for the traffic movement. With the apple season underway, the bypass should be made operational at the earliest. – Rakesh, Theog
