Repair the damaged road

The road joining Vikasnagar and Kasumpti is non-operational since a portion of the road sunk a few days ago. As several government offices are located in this area, the authorities concerned should get the road repaired at the earliest. Rajan, kasumpti

Construct check dam near Madbhagwat Bhavan

There is a need for a check dam in Ward No. 3/4 of Ladoh in Palampur. There is a rivulet which may damage the Madbhagwat community building in the rainy season. The building has been constructed under the Jan Sahyog Yojana at a cost of approximately Rs 28 lakh. The DC should look into the matter and do the needful. Ravo, panchrukhi

Uprooted trees pose threat

many uprooted trees are lying around in different areas of the city. More than two weeks have gone by, but no action has been taken. The authorities must expedite the work to remove these trees as soon as possible as these pose a threat to the lives of the residents. Gurmeet, shimla

