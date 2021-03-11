Repair Udaipur temple: ASI told

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 23

The High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to constitute a team of experts and other representatives from its branches within a week to inspect the site of Mrikula Devi Temple at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district and submit the estimate for the temple repair.

Directions issued on PIL The High Court issued orders on a PIL based on a report submitted by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kullu, regarding the dilapidated condition of the Mrikula Devi Temple.

The court ordered the ASI to ensure that funds were provided for preservation of the temple and the renovation work is started within a month thereafter.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the orders on a PIL based on a report submitted by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kullu, regarding the dilapidated condition of the temple.

The Secretary, DLSA, has reported that the roof between the two portions of the temple is bending and can collapse any time. One of the old wooden pillars is eroding. The Archaeology Department had removed the colour of the temple walls for repaint, which had not been done. The department had taken over the protection of the temple in 1989. The temple priest had also submitted an application to the court which was sent to the Lahaul and Spiti DC for action.

During the course of hearing, several photographs of the temple were placed before the court showing its dilapidated condition. The roof of the temple is temporarily supported by wooden planks and the walls have developed cracks.

Going through the status report filed on behalf of the ASI, the court found the explanation given unsatisfactory. The court observed that the pace at which the respondents were proceeding would surely endanger the existence of the structure.