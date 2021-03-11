Repair work of Pathankot-Mandi highway begins

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 19

The National Highways Authority of India has started a campaign for cleaning of choked drains along the 220-km Pathankot – Mandi Highway and protecting the highway from potholes.

Speaking to media persons here today, Anil Sen, Project Director, Pathankot- Mandi NH, said manpower along with heavy machinery had been deployed at different points where choked drains had damaged the highway. He said because of heavy rains it was not possible to fill the potholes with bitumen or cement. However, most of the potholes were being filled with sand and stones to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Sen said the Pathankot-Mandi highway connected Pathankot with Leh. Therefore, ensuring its repair and maintenance was important. He said on the stretches prone to landslides and surrounded by high mountains between Jogindernagar and Mandi heavy machinery had been deployed to clear landslides. Since the monsoon started, smooth flow of traffic has been maintained on the highway.

“However, there are some areas around Palampur, Maranda, Baijnath and Paprola where the highway is narrow and drains are covered with bushes and filled with mud. By next week, the NHAI would clear the choked drains in these areas as well,” Sen added. Though the NHAI had changed the alignment, it was bound to maintain the old highway also till the fourlane project was not completed.

