Repair work to be started in govt schools, AG assures HP High Court

Vijay Arora
Shimla, November 23
The Advocate General (AG) has placed before the High Court information regarding budgetary allocation for higher education from different sources and assured that repair work (both major and minor) of classrooms in government schools would be taken up, if it has not already been done.
Amicus curiae’s remarks
During the hearing of a public interest litigation, the amicus curiae (court’s friend) highlighted that though a certain building fund had been made available and power had been delegated to the Principal/Headmaster of schools to utilise it for the repair of classrooms, at the ground level, work was not being carried out.
The AG made this statement during the course of hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the maintenance of schools.
He said a status report on the matter would be filed by the next date of hearing. In compliance to the earlier directions, the Secretary, Finance, and the Secretary, Education, have appeared before the court and informed about the budgetary provision and allocation for the upkeep of schools.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua listed the matter for further hearing on February 26, 2024.
During the course of hearing, the amicus curiae (court's friend) has highlighted that though certain building fund had been made available and power had been delegated to the Principal/Headmaster of schools to utilise it for carrying out the repair work, at the ground level, it was not happening. Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan assured the court that the matter would also be addressed appropriately.
In its earlier order, the court had sought details of primary and middle government schools from the state government and the annual budget for maintenance of schools. In compliance to this order, the Director, Higher Education, has filed a status report informing therein that minor repairs were required in 3,034 classrooms and major repairs were required in 1,512 classrooms and the state government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 2.5 cr for 2023-24.
Taking serious note of the “meager” budget for the work, the court had directed the Finance Secretary and the Education Secretary to appear before it.
