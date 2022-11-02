Repeat BJP govt, will make Himachal drug-free: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Shimla, November 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today urged the people to repeat the BJP government in the state. He was addressing an election rally in the Sihunta area of the Bhatiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district.

Hits out at Cong The youth have no place in the Congress. It is only in the BJP they get to excel, a party that can give a chance to a ‘chai wala’ to become the PM. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

He said, “Repeat the BJP government in Himachal and we shall make the state drug-free.” Shah said PM Narendra Modi had taken a pledge to make the country drug-free. In this direction, Himachal would also be made drug-free. He urged the people of Himachal to give up the tradition of changing the government every five years and vote for the BJP.

He said the BJP was banking on its work done in the past five years, whereas the Congress had nothing to say.

Shah said in Himachal, the Congress always played the “lal topi-hari topi” politics. The BJP had ended this politics and now both “topis are ours”. People of both upper and lower Himachal are with the BJP now, he said. Shah termed the Congress “maa-bete ki party”.

“The youth have no place in the Congress. It is only in the BJP that they get a chance to excel, a party that can give a chance to a ‘chai wala’ to become the PM. For the Congress, Shimla and other parts of Himachal are just tourist spots and they come here for leisure. However, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was his ‘karam bhoomi’,” he said.

He said the Congress had “finished” the special state status of Himachal. Due to it, the state had to contribute 40 per cent in all developmental projects being sanctioned by the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored the special status of Himachal and the state now had to contribute just 10 per cent to the Centre-sponsored projects. This had given a benefit worth thousands of crores to Himachal in terms of grants being given by the Centre, he said.

Shah said after Modi took over as the PM, terrorists were being “replied in the same coin”. The Centre had the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He counted various development works initiated by the Centre in Himachal, including AIIMS, Bilaspur, the bulk drug park and power projects in Chamba.

Shah also addressed an election rally in the Karsog constituency of Mandi district and the Kasumpti constituency in Shimla district.

Shah also held a meeting of all mandal and district presidents of the Shimla Parliamentary constituency at Peterhoff later in the evening.

#amit shah #BJP #chamba #Congress #Dharamsala #Shimla